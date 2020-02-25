Brooks Brothers has a history of dressing American presidents so it makes sense that the White House Historical Association would turn to the specialty retailer to produce an accessories collection.

The exclusive collection will feature the Truman Presidential Seal and will include red, blue and navy neckties, a red or blue double-sided bowties, a navy bowtie and a multicolored pocket square. Called the Presidential Collection, all items are 100 percent silk and manufactured in the U.S.

The Truman Presidential Seal was established in 1945 when then-President Harry S. Truman issued an executive order that officially defined the Presidential Coat of Arms and Seal for the first time. Eventually, an eagle’s head, which originally faced right toward a bundle of 13 arrows held in its talons, was turned to face left toward an olive branch to symbolize peace.

The products will range in price from $55 to $89.50 and can be purchased online through the association’s web site or the White House History Shop and White House Visitor Center in Washington, D.C.

The organization said it will continue to partner with Brooks Brothers on additional products in the future.

A Brooks Brothers spokesperson said the Historical Association approached the company about the partnership because it “recognized our unique history as America’s oldest brand, the only one that has dressed 40 out of 45 U.S. presidents.” For this project, the company focused on American-made products, specially ties, and it expects to add additional neckwear designs in the future.

Brooks Brothers has dressed nearly every American president since its founding in 1818. That includes Abraham Lincoln, who was wearing the brand’s frock coat when he was shot, Ulysses S. Grant, Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. Donald Trump was also believed to have worn a Brooks Brothers coat to his inauguration in 2017.

The White House Historical Association was established in 1961 after First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that would speak to its history through decorative and fine arts.