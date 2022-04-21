Brooks Brothers Signs License for Home Collection

Brooks Brothers is back in the home business and Ginny Hilfiger, Tommy’s sister, is spearheading its return.

Brooks had previously had a small home collection of sheets, towels and decorative pillows that it manufactured itself and sold in a handful of stores and online, but it was no longer being produced.

Brooks Brothers was purchased by SPARC, a partnership between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, for $325 million in the fall of 2020. ABG has built its business on a licensing model although it has since expanded into entertainment and other brand-building strategies.

For Brooks Brothers, the retailer has signed a license with Turko Textile for an elevated collection of pillows, comforters, bath towels, bath robes and other home products. Its inspiration is derived from Brooks’ 200-year-plus American heritage and will include the company’s signature sheep and ribbon emblem as well as the classic Brooks Brothers script logo on pieces featuring contrasting colors, raised textures, herringbone borders and other Brooks Brothers design elements.

Many of the products will be made from cotton sourced from Turko’s home country of Turkey and will include towels and bathrobes in long-staple cotton, shower curtains in 100 percent combed long-staple fibers as well as pillows and comforters featuring goose down, wool, linen, bamboo and microfibers, also sourced from Turkey.

“Before launching the Brooks Brothers Home Collection, our design team researched the brand’s rich history and DNA,” said Ginny Hilfiger, creative director. “They expanded in the early 1900s with the sheep logo, classic fabrics from oxford cloth, gingham checks, madras plaids, tie stripes and cotton. Now, we’re excited to take elements from Brooks Brothers’ notable heritage and create this category for both brand loyalists and new audiences to enjoy.” Hilfiger, who is consulting for Turko, also serves as creative director of the Messi Brand, a collection for soccer star Lionel Messi that was introduced in 2019.

Susan McCarty, senior vice president of lifestyle brands at ABG, added: “Through this partnership, we are able to bring Brooks Brothers’ heritage and DNA into the homes of consumers across the U.S. and Canada. ABG continues to build the Brooks Brothers lifestyle strategy by identifying key categories of focus including fragrance, children’s apparel and accessories.”

The Brooks Brothers Home Collection will be available starting this spring at retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy’s, Gilt-Ruelala, Hudson’s Bay and Touch of Modern.