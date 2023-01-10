×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule With Philanthropic Bent

A portion of every sale will be donated to the Asian and Pacific Islander advocacy organization, Gold House.

Brooks Brothers Lunar Year capsule.
A men's sweatshirt from the capsule. courtesy

Brooks Brothers is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit by creating a capsule collection with Gold House, a leading changemaking organization for Asians and Pacific Islanders.

The limited-edition capsule for men and women features classic Brooks Brothers pieces such as the candy stripe button-down oxford, Fair Isle sweater and French terry sweatshirt, all updated with a rabbit motif in honor of Lunar New Year.

A special rabbit motif is featured on the pieces.

For every item sold, Brooks Brothers will donate $5 to Gold House, which works to fortify relationships among the Asian Pacific community and with other marginalized communities; invests in the next generation of Asian Pacific founders, creatives and social impact leaders, and promotes Asian Pacific projects.

Related Galleries

“We are proud to support Gold House, the leading organization dedicated to the success and visibility of Asians and Pacific Islanders,” said Ken Ohashi, chief executive officer of Brooks Brothers. “For Lunar New Year, and all year-round, we are invested in fostering achievement and accomplishment of all individuals across our diverse communities.”

Bing Chen, CEO and cofounder of Gold House, added: “Gold House is grateful for Brooks Brothers’ commitments to the Asian and Pacific Islander community. We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s most storied and heralded brands.”

The collection is available for sale at select Brooks Brothers stores around the world as well as online.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Hot Summer Bags

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brooks Brothers Creates Lunar Year Capsule Line

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad