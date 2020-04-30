Brooks Brothers will no longer sell products made from exotic animal skins such as crocodile, ostrich and lizard.

In thanks, PETA, the animal rights group, sent the company a box of vegan crocodile-shaped chocolates.

“Behind every crocodile- or snakeskin item is an animal who experienced a violent, bloody death,” claimed Tracy Reiman, PETA’s executive vice president. “PETA thanks Brooks Brothers for protecting these vulnerable animals.”

In 2018, Brooks Brothers stopped purchasing mohair in response to PETA’s investigation of angora goat farms in South Africa. It now joins Jil Sander, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Hugo Boss, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood and other fashion brands that have banned exotic skins.

Only a fraction of the brand’s business was in exotic skins, according to a spokesperson, and it includes shoes, bags and small leather goods. The retailer stopped designing and ordering skins around a year ago and is selling through the last of that remaining inventory.