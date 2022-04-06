Brooks Brothers, Vilebrequin Create Swimwear Capsule

Brooks Brothers has partnered with Vilebrequin on a limited-edition swimwear capsule.

The Brooks Brothers et Vilebrequin collection was designed by the American brand’s creative director Michael Bastian in partnership with the Vilebrequin team and combines the swimwear label’s fabrics and most popular silhouettes with signature Brooks Brothers prints.

In addition to swim trunks, the collection includes coordinating linen shirts in patterns from the Brooks Brothers archives and its spring 2022 collection. The collection is available for both men and boys.

The patterns include the “Dominator Print” of poolside games used on a linen camp-collar shirt and Vilebrequin’s original Moorea swimsuit, which features an elastic waistband, drawstring and two back eyelets to prevent ballooning.

The collection features swim trunks and shirts.

“The Seal of Approval Print” combines candy stripes from Brooks Brothers oxfords with a coat of arms showing the company’s founding date of 1818 on a matching Moorea swimsuit and shirt.

“The Mixed Signals Print” derives from a never-used nautical print discovered in the Brooks Brothers archive that was used on Vilebrequin’s Moorise swimsuit, a slightly shorter version of the original Moorea that also features a stretch fabric.

“The Toile Boy Print” is a classic toile pattern that was given a Brooks Brothers twist by using blue and white stripes from the spring collection paired with a retro geometric design on the Moorise swimsuit.

“We are thrilled to team up with Vilebrequin, whose legendary swimsuits are recognized around the world and are both comfortable and chic,” Bastian said. “We’ve worked together to select iconic and vintage prints from our archives to bring American prep to Saint-Tropez.”

The collection is available beginning Wednesday at select Brooks Brothers stores around the U.S. as well as online. Prices range from $145 for the boys’ trunk and $285 for the men’s to $260 for the men’s shirts and $295 for the Mixed Signal trunk.

Vilebrequin was founded in 1971 in Saint-Tropez by Fred Prysquel. Today, its swim collections are developed from 50 percent recycled or recyclable materials, a figure that is expected to grow to 80 percent by 2023.