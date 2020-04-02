Brooks Sports, the Seattle-based activewear brand, is doing its part to help health-care workers on the front line.

To support the people who are spending many long hours on their feet dealing with patients with the coronavirus, the company has launched a shoe donation program. Starting Thursday, April 2 at noon EST, Brooks will provide 10,000 pairs of shoes to health-care professionals across the country.

The health-care workers who sign onto the company’s web site, can enter their name, address, shoe size and the name of their employer, and Brooks will send them a free pair of shoes.

The company’s goal is “to bring support and comfort to those who are working so hard to keep our communities healthy, as a way to do our part and show gratitude to first responders,” Brooks said.

Brooks was founded in Philadelphia in 1914 and started making ballet slippers and bath shoes. It got into the running shoe business in the Seventies and today is one of the leading brands in the market.