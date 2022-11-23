Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit With Installation on Brook Street Flagship

While speculation about Alessandro Michele exiting Gucci, first reported by WWD, will for sure be a buzzy topic during Thanksgiving dinners for fashion lovers, some retailers are confident in the brand’s current maximalist aesthetic.

British fashion retailer Browns on Thursday will unveil its 27-piece exclusive edit on both menswear and womenswear from the Gucci resort 2023 Cosmogonie collection with an immersive installation in pop-up space The Focus Room, which is located on the ground floor of its flagship store on Brook Street in London.

The installation takes cues from the connections between the stars that make up constellations that inspired the collection that was presented at the site of the 13th-century Castel del Monte in Apulia, Italy.

Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns, said Gucci is one of the retailer’s oldest legacy brands, and they are “big fans of Michele’s universe.”

“He is a storyteller like no other, dreaming up not just collections but worlds, which makes the brand a perfect collaborator for the immersive experience taking place in The Focus Room. Celebrating our partnership with this rare opportunity to offer customers a unique and comprehensive edit created just for Browns, we are so excited to welcome Gucci back, this time in our new forever home on Brook Street,” she added.

Highlights in the edit for women include a monogrammed wool lamé cape jacket, a deep green crushed velvet oversize ensemble, an oversize reversible faux fur bomber jacket, a greige tiered tulle top and an arctic blue leather dress with lace detailing. The men’s offering comes with a velvet suiting reimagined in dark nude, knitted crew necks, printed silk bowling shirt and shorts sets.

The popular bag styles of Gucci Diana and Jackie 1961 will also be available at Browns for the first time together with the edit launch.