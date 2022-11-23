×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci, Sources Say

Accessories

Why Own a Diamond Ring When You Can Rent One?

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Mason Rothschild Speaks About Hermés NFT Case

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit With Installation on Brook Street Flagship

Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns, said Gucci is one of the retailer's oldest legacy brands, and they are "big fans of Michele’s universe."

Browns x Gucci Cosmogonie Exclusive Edit campaign
Browns x Gucci Cosmogonie Exclusive Edit campaign. Courtesy

While speculation about Alessandro Michele exiting Gucci, first reported by WWD, will for sure be a buzzy topic during Thanksgiving dinners for fashion lovers, some retailers are confident in the brand’s current maximalist aesthetic.

British fashion retailer Browns on Thursday will unveil its 27-piece exclusive edit on both menswear and womenswear from the Gucci resort 2023 Cosmogonie collection with an immersive installation in pop-up space The Focus Room, which is located on the ground floor of its flagship store on Brook Street in London.

The installation takes cues from the connections between the stars that make up constellations that inspired the collection that was presented at the site of the 13th-century Castel del Monte in Apulia, Italy.

Related Galleries

Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns, said Gucci is one of the retailer’s oldest legacy brands, and they are “big fans of Michele’s universe.”

“He is a storyteller like no other, dreaming up not just collections but worlds, which makes the brand a perfect collaborator for the immersive experience taking place in The Focus Room. Celebrating our partnership with this rare opportunity to offer customers a unique and comprehensive edit created just for Browns, we are so excited to welcome Gucci back, this time in our new forever home on Brook Street,” she added.

Highlights in the edit for women include a monogrammed wool lamé cape jacket, a deep green crushed velvet oversize ensemble, an oversize reversible faux fur bomber jacket, a greige tiered tulle top and an arctic blue leather dress with lace detailing. The men’s offering comes with a velvet suiting reimagined in dark nude, knitted crew necks, printed silk bowling shirt and shorts sets.

The popular bag styles of Gucci Diana and Jackie 1961 will also be available at Browns for the first time together with the edit launch.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Hot Summer Bags

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Browns Reveals Exclusive Gucci Cosmogonie Edit

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad