×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

Browns Focus Continues to Support London’s New and Emerging Designers

Ahluwalia, Bethany Williams, FEBEN, Namacheko, Nicholas Daley, SELASI and Wales Bonner have all created an exclusive collection for the London-based boutique brand

BROWNS FOCUS SERIES 2
Eden wears Nicholas Daley, Joakin wears Namacheko and Alek wears Feben Browns

LONDON — Browns continue to support young fashion designers.

The boutique “Browns Focus: Series Two” will spotlight seven fashion designers including Ahluwalia, Bethany Williams, Feben, Namacheko, Nicholas Daley, Selasi and Wales Bonner. 

Each designer has curated an exclusive capsule collection for the brand that’s available from Thursday online and in-store at Browns East.

The London boutique has partnered with Black-owned art space Home by Ronan Mckenzie and R.O.T.A., which stands for Representation on the Agenda, a Browns-created community with a mission to achieve diversity and representation across the business.

Browns Focus made a comeback last year, where designers were given creative control to produce small collections and visual imagery that best represented them and their community. The roster included Conner Ives, Labrum, Bianca Saunders and more.

Related Galleries

“Browns Focus is our way of shining an extra strong light on our newest global talent outside of the general buys we do each season,” said Ida Petersson, women’s and menswear buying director at the store. 

The concept goes back to the legacy of Joan Burstein, otherwise known as Mrs B., who founded the boutique with her husband Sidney in 1970. Browns Focus launched in 1997 as an incubator for new talent championing the likes of Christopher Kane, Simone Rocha and Hussein Chalayan.

Browns has been instrumental in underpinning the future brands of tomorrow by mentoring talent with substantial sustainable and inclusive credentials. They were one of the early stockists to take Bethanny Williams under their wing.

“We have worked only with organic or recycled content materials and subtly featuring throughout each garment are colorful patches and linings, which have been recycled from a public art installation we worked on last summer situated at Coal Drops Yard, Kings Cross,” said Williams, who won the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2019.

Nicholas Daley, recipient of this year’s BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, has created a collection that’s all about home. 

“The jackets, trouser and waistcoat styles are all made in England, reusing deadstock fabrics,” he said, adding that he worked with Manchester-based quilter Chris England to select bespoke quills from past seasons.

The London-based designer also touches upon the reggae club his parents ran together in the Seventies, which has almost become a family crest among his family.

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Hot Summer Bags

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Browns Fashion Focus Support London's New

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad