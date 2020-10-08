VIRTUAL RESET: You can now get wardrobe advice from Rihanna’s stylist, work out with Virgil Abloh’s personal trainer and skip the long waiting list for an appointment with sought-after neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart — all thanks to London-based retailer Browns.

As consumers’ priorities shift, the retailer is delving further into wellness and introducing a new set of services to engage its community with more than just good merchandise.

Starting this month, Browns will offer both physical and virtual residencies with professionals from across the food, sustainability, beauty and wellness spaces — meaning you can now shop, work out or have a hypnotherapy session all at the same time.

The first set of experiences on offer will be virtual and centered around the theme of restoration.

Helping Browns’ customers restore and regenerate will be the likes of Mel Ottenberg, Rihanna’s stylist and Interview magazine’s creative director, who will be offering virtual styling appointments; Joe Holder, personal trainer to Virgil Abloh and Naomi Campbell, who will be training clients virtually and giving them advice on how to reboot their fitness regimes, and Swart who will be offering wellness advice via one-hour virtual consultations.

The services on offer will be available for limited time periods and renewed on a monthly basis, according to the retailer.

The introduction of new services also comes as Browns gears up for its big 50-year anniversary and the opening of its new Mayfair flagship later this year.