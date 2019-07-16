LONDON — Browns is expanding into the active wear category and launching today, July 16, with 33 brands and an exclusive capsule with street wear label Misbhv. There will be a mix of luxury to performance wear brands available such as Versace Active to Adidas and Nike.

“Brands are really starting to focus on understanding and creating performance wear pieces geared towards women instead of just ‘shrinking it and pinking it.’ I felt that with this new category, it could really represent the whole of Browns’ audience,” said Ida Petersson, women’s wear buying director at Browns.

In an effort to represent as much of the Browns audience as possible, Petersson has included items that stretch far beyond the gym wear range such as performance wear for yoga, running, cycling, basketball and football.

“There is so much happening on the women’s activewear side and I want to make sure we cater to all those women. We’ve seen the cycling genre becoming stronger and stronger and with our global audience, basketball is big in the U.S.,” said Petersson.

Browns will also be offering three exclusive styles with Misbhv that include neon bodycon dresses, other key drops include pieces from Fantabody, Adam Selman Sport and Adidas x Daneille Cathari.

There will also be an installation in the Browns East store, where active wear items such as a sports bra and performance wear leggings will be hung and stretched from the ceiling with neon green string. A selection of sneakers from brands like Reebok and Adidas will be displayed underneath.

“Our point of difference is styling up these performance wear pieces, so you can wear them as functional pieces but also having fun with them and pairing a beautiful dress with sneakers. A lot of these items are functional but they don’t necessarily need to be and it is important that we reflect this too,” said Petersson.