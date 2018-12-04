LONDON — British retailer Browns is amping up its efforts to support emerging talent by becoming the latest partner of the British Fashion Council’s NewGen scheme.

NewGen promotes London’s most promising up-and-comers by providing mentoring, financial support and showcasing opportunities during London Fashion Week.

As a partner, Browns said it will work toward strengthening the designers’ support network by further funding the scheme and providing mentorship programs that will focus on passing on the Browns team’s business and retail expertise.

Members of the Browns team will also sit on the NewGen judging panel to determine which designers will receive sponsorship in the coming seasons.

Current recipients include Halpern, Richard Quinn, Phoebe English, Matty Bovan, Liam Hodges, Kiko Kostadinov and Alighieri.

“Through partnerships like this, we will continue to demonstrate the Browns ethos, and we look forward to working closely with the BFC and the designers to build out meaningful initiatives with support and mentorship at the heart,” said Holli Rogers, the retailer’s chief executive officer.

Earlier this year, Browns also set up a new department dedicated to scouting and supporting young talent and is now looking to expand it into different segments, to reflect the huge variety of categories emerging talent can belong to.

As part of the initiative, Browns said it has also revised its payment terms for young designers.

“I’ve always spoken about my passion for helping young designers, but we now need to own this in a bigger way. Picking up a brand is not enough, you have to be there and help them,” said Ida Petersson, the retailer’s women’s wear buying director.