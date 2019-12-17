(GOOD) WORK IN PROGRESS: Brunello Cucinelli and Norcia’s mayor Nicola Alemanno hosted a press conference on Tuesday to provide updates on the restoration works of the town’s landmarks, which have been financed by the Italian entrepreneur and his Fondazione Brunello and Federica Cucinelli foundation. Located in the Italian region of Umbria, Norcia is a two-hour drive from Solomeo, where the Brunello Cucinelli company is headquartered.

In particular, Cucinelli pledged to support the restoration of Norcia’s Torre Civica, Museo della Castellina and theater, which were damaged during the tragic earthquake that hit central Italy in 2016.

The entrepreneur said there are plans to restore the Museo della Castellina museum while the recovery of the Torre Civica tower, which was built in 1700 and is part of Norcia’s cultural and artistic heritage, will be completed by the end of August.

Cucinelli also financed the works of the town’s theater. The first proposal for the restoration of the facade has been submitted while a second study focusing on recovering the damaged interiors will follow.

“The earthquake that hit Norcia caused a wound in me that could only heal when I will see life going back to its former joy and that’s why I felt the urgency to be among those who are doing something to pursue that dream,” said Cucinelli.

“Along with the reconstruction of houses, which inevitably have a priority, to recover also the landmarks of our history and identity is essential. It’s a sign that not everything is lost and that if municipality, public and private institutions work together, it’s possible to quickly rebuild the awareness that a future in these lands is possible,” echoed Alemanno, after thanking Cucinelli for his commitment.

As reported, in 2016 Cucinelli pledged to support the restoration works of the city’s Bénédictine monastery, adjacent to the San Benedetto 13th-century basilica, which was the most damaged building with only its Gothic facade left standing. In the past, the entrepreneur invested in the preservation of the region’s other cultural assets, including donating 1 million euros to help restore the famous Etruscan Arch of Perugia, which dates back to the third century B.C.

His consideration for culture and art is also tangible in his company headquarters’ organization. In particular, Cucinelli bought Solomeo’s 14th-century castle and surroundings in 1985, and has since restored the entire village, providing his employees with a comfortable and welcoming environment, which includes not only the production factory but also a theater complex; a library; the Aurelian Neo-humanistic Academy, hosting seminars on philosophy, history, architecture and spirituality; a vineyard, and a school of arts and crafts that teaches masonry, gardening and farming, tailoring, knitting, cutting and sewing, darning, and mending.