LIVE FROM SOLOMEO: Brunello Cucinelli is kicking off 2021 with a new project, as he will open the new edition of Pitti Uomo Connect, the international men’s trade show’s digital format, with a livestreamed show from his headquarters in Solomeo on Jan. 12.

A series of appointments with buyers, clients and the national and international press will also take place in the medieval hamlet near Perugia, in the Umbria region, that Cucinelli has restored over the years.

The digital appointments in Solomeo will last four days, in conjunction with the digital version of the fall-winter 2021 edition of Pitti Uomo, running Jan. 12-14.

“I have always considered Pitti Uomo to be a sort of large open-air fashion show, where the 30,000 visitors from all over the world at each edition bring a pleasant atmosphere and at the same time define the ‘taste’ of the coming season,” said Cucinelli. “There is no doubt that Pitti and the following four days in Milan probably represent the best men’s fashion week in the world.” Milan Fashion Week will run Jan. 15-19, mostly in a digital version, with the exception of physical shows by Fendi, Etro and Dolce & Gabbana.

Cucinelli’s collection will be presented at a space set up inside the factory in Solomeo, “whose aim is to recreate a familiar environment capable of combining culture, traditions, love for the territory and for hospitality. It is a place with cozy furnishings where one can feel at home, rediscover the value of a gentle, quiet time, and appreciate the quality craftsmanship and creativity of the collections,” said Cucinelli.

Raffaello Napoleone, chief executive officer of Pitti Uomo organizer Pitti Immagine, said the collaboration with Cucinelli had “a strong symbolic value” as his decision “expresses the desire to be together in such a complex moment for the fashion industry, to look to the next season with more optimism and determination.”

As reported, Pitti Uomo, Pitti Filati and Pitti Bimbo are scheduled to run simultaneously in Florence from Feb. 21 to 23 at the Fortezza da Basso and Stazione Leopolda locations.