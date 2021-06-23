Santa Barbara’s Rosewood Miramar Beach is becoming quite the luxury shopping destination.

Following the summer-long Dior takeover of the hotel’s pool area and cabanas for its Dioriviera pop-up shop, and the opening of multibrand boutique The Webster in 2020, Brunello Cucinelli has put down roots with a permanent retail store on the property.

The 700-square-foot space near the Goop Sundries shop features a curated selection of the Italian brand’s men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, with a focus on resort-ready sequin embellished knitwear and easy day-to-night looks.

The interior has gray clay and light oak walls, textured travertine floors and custom furniture from Perugia mixing natural bamboo and burnished brass, in keeping with the coastal casual look of Santa Barbara’s Montecito enclave, which is home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and other power players.

“As a company, we believe in the personalized experience of the physical boutique and the value of the service we can provide for our clients in this environment. Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito is a natural next step in our partnership with Rick Caruso, a great friend of our brand and someone who understands the importance of quality and the value of creating a lasting impression in all clients who visit his retail and hotel destinations,” said Massimo Caronna, Brunello Cucinelli North America president and chief executive officer.

Brunello Cucinelli also has a store at real estate developer Caruso’s Palisades Village shopping center in Los Angeles. The Miramar space is the first Brunello Cucinelli boutique at a resort property, following a trend that has luxury brands chasing travelers in vacation destinations.

“Brunello Cucinelli is the pinnacle of luxury Italian fashion and the perfect addition to Rosewood Miramar Beach,” said Caruso, founder and chief executive officer of Caruso and owner of the hotel. “Since their opening at Palisades Village, I’ve witnessed firsthand the attention to detail and elegance they bring to the retail experience, creating an environment both relaxing and refined, much like our resort. We’re honored to host their first permanent resort shop and excited to provide our guests and community members with another world-class offering.”