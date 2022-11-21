Brunello Cucinelli Purchases L.A. Home



Brunello Cucinelli has seemingly put down roots in Los Angeles.

The designer, executive chairman and creative director of his namesake fashion brand, is the new owner of a 1920s-era Spanish Colonial Revival home in Runyon Canyon.

The residence was purchased for $5 million in an off-market deal, according to Dirt, revealing the property was previously owned by entertainment executive Robert Geary for decades. It’s reportedly a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house with two floors and more than 3,800 square feet. The site notes that Susan Andrews and Justin Roberts of Compass represented the seller, while Brent Watson and Marco Salari, both of Coldwell Banker Realty, worked with Cucinelli on the deal.

Born in Castel Rigone, near Perugia in Italy, Cucinelli is known to reside in a 17th-century villa in Solomeo, Italy, since the ’80s. His company headquarters are nearby. The brand, which went public in 2012, has expanded greatly since its early days. Launching the business in 1978 with a line of dyed cashmere knitwear, Cucinelli is known for offering a wide range of luxury goods internationally.

In L.A., his neighbors will reportedly include composer Harald Kloser, filmmaker Alan Ball, actress Katey Sagal and actor Julian Morris.