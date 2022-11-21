×
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

Brunello Cucinelli Purchases L.A. Home

The Italian designer is the new owner of a 1920s-era Spanish Colonial Revival property in Runyon Canyon. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Brunello Cucinelli celebrates the 1st anniversary of Brunello Cucinelli's flagship store on September 2, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Brunello Cucinelli)
Brunello Cucinelli Image Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli


Brunello Cucinelli has seemingly put down roots in Los Angeles

The designer, executive chairman and creative director of his namesake fashion brand, is the new owner of a 1920s-era Spanish Colonial Revival home in Runyon Canyon. 

The residence was purchased for $5 million in an off-market deal, according to Dirt, revealing the property was previously owned by entertainment executive Robert Geary for decades. It’s reportedly a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house with two floors and more than 3,800 square feet. The site notes that Susan Andrews and Justin Roberts of Compass represented the seller, while Brent Watson and Marco Salari, both of Coldwell Banker Realty, worked with Cucinelli on the deal.

Born in Castel Rigone, near Perugia in Italy, Cucinelli is known to reside in a 17th-century villa in Solomeo, Italy, since the ’80s. His company headquarters are nearby. The brand, which went public in 2012, has expanded greatly since its early days. Launching the business in 1978 with a line of dyed cashmere knitwear, Cucinelli is known for offering a wide range of luxury goods internationally. 

In L.A., his neighbors will reportedly include composer Harald Kloser, filmmaker Alan Ball, actress Katey Sagal and actor Julian Morris.

