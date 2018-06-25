Bruno Magli is setting up shop in New York this September.

The heritage brand’s concept store, set to open Sept. 1, marks a push into the U.S. market for the Italian-born brand, which currently operates freestanding stores in Asia and Europe.

Marquee Brands, parent company of Bruno Magli, assembled a team of designers for the project, including Sun Lee Design, to develop the 2,000-square-foot store located at 120 Wooster Street in SoHo, a shopping area that is home to a roster of designer brands, including Gucci, Balenciaga and Fendi. The location will house men’s and women’s footwear and watches; women’s handbags and men’s small leather goods, tailoring and socks.

According to Cory Baker, chief operating officer of Marquee Brands, the boutique will also highlight limited-edition pieces across footwear, apparel and accessories that will “allow this individual shopping experience to be unique and a physical destination to come visit beyond what you can find every day from your computer or phone.”

The forthcoming store is part of a retail strategy called “smart retail” being rolled out by the parent company with the Soho location functioning not only as a point of sale, but also a space for cultural events from culinary experiences to art, music and even film. “It will be part retail, part museum as well as social cafe,” Baker said. “Of course, it’s a sales-driven environment, but we’re also designing the stores and the program calendar to be about learning and socializing, too. If we can create a space where customers can shop, relax and appreciate the archival history we can display, it becomes a moving, rotating, multipurpose, experience-driven approach to retail.”

“We will be opening concept stores across our entire portfolio of brands throughout the coming year and beyond,” Baker noted. “We don’t see this as a one-off initiative, but really part of a vision for how ‘smart retail’ can become a more effective way of showcasing brands and product as well as limited collections.”

Along with Bruno Magli, Marquee Brands’ portfolio includes BCBG Max Azria, BCBGeneration, Body Glove and Ben Sherman.