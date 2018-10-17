Bruno Magli is launching a “Bruno in Business” video series at its SoHo store starting tonight.

The series is tied into a charitable partnership with Dress for Success, an organization that works to empower women to achieve independence by providing business attire and development tools to thrive in work and life.

The weekly series will feature business and thought leaders speaking about their paths to success. They include Justin Wolverton, founder and president of the low-calorie, high-protein ice-cream brand Halo Top; Chris Riccobono, co-founder of the Untuckit; Claudia Ciuti, footwear designer who designs women’s shoes for Bruno Magli, and Joi Gordon, chief executive officer of Dress for Success.

“The dynamic professionals featured in the ‘Bruno in Business’ video series serve as inspiration for others who are starting out on a path to fulfill their dreams,” said Cory M. Baker, chief operating officer of Marquee Brands, parent company of Bruno Magli.

The videos were created over the course of several months earlier this year and filmed in both New York City and Los Angeles. They will be shown weekly on the brand’s social channels.

At the same time, Bruno Magli will reveal tonight that it has signed on to be a signature partner in Dress for Success’ Success Collection and will create a special pump for the organization. The brand will also make a donation to the charity in connection with Giving Tuesday on Nov. 27.