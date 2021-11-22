BTS Teams With Amorepacific for Lip Sleeping Mask Inspired by ‘Permission to Dance’ Tour

BTS and Amorepacific are teaming up for the first time.

Ahead of the popular South Korean boy band’s upcoming “Permission to Dance On Stage” performances in Los Angeles, Amorepacific is launching its popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in a purple edition inspired by BTS’ tour. The limited-edition product will feature the brand’s sweet gummy bear scent with the BTS tour artwork on the packaging and the band’s logo on the jar.

Amorepacific is a South Korean cosmetics and beauty conglomerate that operates more than 30 brands, including Laneige, Innisfree and Sulwhasoo. Laneige’s Lip Sleeping mask is one of their bestselling products, which helps exfoliate lips and replenishes moisture overnight. Its formula is enriched with Vitamin C, antioxidants and a proprietary Moisture Wrap technology.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Purple Edition will be sold for $24 and released in the U.S. through Laneige’s official website and Sephora’s online store on Nov. 27. It will be available for purchase in select Sephora stores starting Nov. 29.

A closer look at Amorepacific’s collab with BTS for the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Purple Edition. Courtesy of Amorepacific

Amorepacific is also one of the participating sponsors for BTS’ “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour, which will take place on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

In September, BTS announced they would be performing for four nights in L.A., marking the first time the group will perform on tour with an in-person audience since their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour in 2019.

Fans who purchased VIP tickets to the group’s “Map of the Soul” tour for 2020 will have early access to the presale tickets, which launched on Oct. 5. Others who bought tickets for the tour accessed the presale beginning Oct. 6. The Fanclub Army membership and general verified fan presales took place Oct. 8 and 9, respectively.

When tickets went on sale, they sold out almost immediately.

BTS, known to be the most popular all-boy band, consists of Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Throughout their careers, their songs and music videos have accrued numerous accolades and broken a number of records, including most viewed online music videos in the first 24 hours on YouTube with their hit songs “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

