BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys.

The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.

The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label.

Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a purple dress shirt underneath as well as black sneakers, with the former’s suit featuring a colorful floral piece on his jacket. Meanwhile, Jin wore a similar ensemble but in a tan suit with a white dress shirt and baby blue tie.

Suga and J-Hope wore all-white suits as well as matching sneakers, with jeweled brooches. Jungkook and Jimin sported dark blue suits, rounding out the aesthetically pleasing color palette of the band.

The group is one of the many talented artists tapped to perform at this year’s show, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. They are up to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their hit single “Butter,” which was one of the most popular songs of 2021.

This marks their second Grammy nomination. Their first was for their 2020 song “Dynamite,” which was also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at last year’s ceremony. They made history by being the first Korean pop stars to earn a nomination in that category.

If they win the award tonight, they will make history as the first K-pop act to win a Grammy.

