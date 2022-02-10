BTS to Release Fashion Collection at Nordstrom

BTS is leveraging some of its hit songs for its latest fashion collection.

The popular K-pop group is releasing a new merchandise collection later this month at Nordstrom. The collection takes inspiration from some of the band’s most popular songs, including its recent English language hit “Butter.”

The BTS fashion collection includes a range of apparel items such as T-shirts, fleece sweatpants, jackets, hoodies and other outerwear, as well as accessories like stickers, face masks, snow globes, key chains, bags and more.

Many pieces feature BTS’ popular song titles, such as “Butter,” “Mic Drop” and “Boy With Luv.” For apparel, the collection’s hoodies and sweaters are inspired by a collegiate style with the song lyrics featured on the garments to represent college names. Many of the hoodies are made with contrasting fabrics juxtaposed on each other.

A style from BTS’ merchandise collection. Courtesy of Nordstrom

BTS’ seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — also appear as cartoon figures in the merchandise collection for the snow globes and coffee mugs.

The K-pop group’s collection with Nordstrom is just its latest merchandise collection the band has released since it formed in 2013. Last summer, the group teamed with McDonald’s on two merchandise collections after previously working with the fast food chain. The collections took inspiration from the band’s song “Butter” and many of McDonald’s menu items.

BTS has been a formidable force in the fashion industry, known for their matching high-fashion style. The group was tapped last April by Louis Vuitton as the design house’s latest brand ambassadors, where they’ve helped drive online audiences for its fashion shows.

The group has worn several custom Louis Vuitton looks for their recent appearances, including at last year’s Grammys. Their looks, which consisted of coordinating yellow, orange, white and black suits, later went up for auction for the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions in January. The suits were estimated to sell for between $30,000 to $50,000, but ultimately were sold for $160,000.

BTS’ fashion merchandise collection will be available at Nordstrom starting Feb. 25. Pieces range in price from $9 to $133.

