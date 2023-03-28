BTS’ Jung Kook Tapped as Global Ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear

Calvin Klein has tapped BTS member Jung Kook as global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear.

The singer makes his debut for the brand in a new campaign wearing Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 collections. Photographed by Park Jong Ha, the campaign spotlights him in new styles, including the ’90s Straight denim and Body Jeans, Relaxed Fit Denim Shirt, Oversized Denim Jacket and Relaxed Fit Standard Logo Crewneck Tee.

RELATED: Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein said, “We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” said Jung Kook. “This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

In 2019, Jung Kook was the most-searched male K-pop idol on Google, and topped the chart again in 2020. He was the most searched K-pop idol on YouTube in 2019 and 2020.

BTS’ Jung Kook for Calvin Klein.

The campaign launches globally on Tuesday.

BTS, which released its first album in 2013, shocked fans worldwide last June when it revealed the group, who consist of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, were taking a break to explore solo projects and complete their mandatory military service.

As reported, Calvin Klein’s spring campaign, directed and photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, also features a diverse cast of talent including Jennie Kim of Blackpink, Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

RELATED: Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign Strips Back to Showcase Confidence and Sensuality