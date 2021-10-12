×
BTS’ Louis Vuitton Grammys Looks Are Up for Auction

The K-pop band’s outfits are part of Julien’s Auctions’ MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

BTS Louis Vuitton Grammys Looks Are
BTS in Louis Vuitton at the 2021 Grammys Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

BTS is offering fans a piece of their coveted wardrobe to benefit charity.

The hit K-pop group is taking part in the upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions, benefiting the music industry’s leading charity that provides the music community a support system of health and human services.

The seven-member group — which is comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — will be offering up the custom Louis Vuitton suits they wore during their performance of their hit English language song “Dynamite” broadcast during the 2021 Grammy Awards. This marked the group’s first solo performance at the awards show. BTS, which signed as Louis Vuitton ambassadors last April, wore matching custom suits in white, black, yellow and orange. It is estimated the Louis Vuitton suits will be auctioned for between $30,000 to $50,000.

Related Galleries

J-Hope will also be donating three rings he wore during the Grammys performance. The rings consist of a twisted double band in gold, a triple green gem sterling silver ring and a spiral gold-colored sterling silver ring. The jewelry is estimated to go for between $2,000 and $4,000.

Several other major musicians are also taking part in the auction. Dolly Parton, for one, is donating the white and gold rhinestone and fringe-embellished dress she wore when she was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019. Katy Perry is donating a silver snowflake-inspired costume she wore during a performance in 2010.

Dolly Parton MusiCares Auction
Dolly Parton at MusiCares’ Person of the Year in her honor. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Other musicians offering outfits, memorabilia and signed CDs include Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Lionel Richie and more.

The Julien’s Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction will take place on Jan. 30, 2022.

