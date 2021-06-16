BTS is following up its popular McDonald’s collaboration with two new fashion collections.

The hit K-pop group, which is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is teaming with the fast-food chain for two merchandise collections, the Saucy collection and the Melting collection, released on Wednesday.

The Saucy collection includes apparel items like T-shirts, keychains and buttons that feature illustrations hand-drawn by the band. The drawings are images of hamburgers, French fries and ice cream cones inspired by the McDonald’s BTS Meal, which was released at the fast-food chain last month.

The Melting collection takes inspiration from the brand’s latest hit English-language song, “Butter,” and includes pajamas, T-shirts and tote bags featuring illustrations of McDonald’s menu items and logo.

The partnership with McDonald’s is BTS’ latest venture in the fashion world. The band, which has skyrocketed to global fame since they came together in 2013, signed as Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors in April. BTS previously worked with the design house in January for a teaser campaign ahead of its men’s fall 2021 collection, which was viewed over 105 million times. BTS was also tapped by Fila as global brand ambassadors in 2019 and later launched a capsule collection with the brand.

BTS first teamed with McDonald’s in May for its BTS Meal and merchandise collection, which included T-shirts, sweatshirts, bathrobes, sock and sandals featuring McDonald’s menu items.

The BTS and McDonald’s Saucy and Melting collections range in price from $12 to $110 and are available for purchase on Weverse, a Korean shopping app.

