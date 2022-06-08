BTS to Host New York, Los Angeles ‘Proof’ Pop-Up Shops

BTS is celebrating the release of its 10th studio album, called “Proof,” with two pop-up shops hosted across the U.S.

The popular K-pop group is hosting “Proof” pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles starting Friday to celebrating its upcoming album. The shops are described as “vibrant thematic anthology celebrations of BTS’ historic rise and continued success on the global stage.”

BTS’ “Proof” pop-up stores offer fans an immersive experience to celebrate the album, with each location offering exclusive merchandise as well as past merchandise from previous albums and tours.

The seven-member group, which is comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are arguably the biggest K-pop group in the world. The group has been in the music industry for more than a decade, releasing its first album in 2013. BTS has received two Grammy nominations and was named Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards in 2021.

BTS has made as big of an impact in fashion as it has in music. In April 2021, BTS was named Louis Vuitton brand ambassadors and has helped the design house drive online audiences for its fashion shows. The group regularly wears coordinating Louis Vuitton looks for their many appearances, including at the 2020 Grammy Awards. BTS’ Grammy looks later went up for auction at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions, where the suits were sold for $160,000.

Fans are able to reserve tickets ahead of time for expedited entry into the pop-ups, but can also do walk-in visits. The New York City pop-up is located at 104 Charlton Street and the Los Angeles pop-up is located at 700 N. Fairfax Avenue. Both stores open on Friday and are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

