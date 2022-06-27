×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Luxottica Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Social Media Erupts as BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lisa Attend Celine Show

The two K-pop idols attended the Paris show alongside famous South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.

Kim Taehyung of BTS and Lisa
Lalisa Manoban
TaeHyung Kim V
Bo Gum Park
Front Row at Celine MenÕs Spring
View ALL 15 Photos

It seemed chaos ensued both in-person and online when BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal attended the Celine men’s show in Paris on Sunday.

For weeks, K-pop fans suspected Manobal, known professionally as Lisa, and Kim, better known as V, would attend Hedi Slimane’s spring 2023 show, which closed out Paris Men’s Fashion Week. It was confirmed last week when fans posted videos of both artists arriving at the airport to leave for France on Friday.

From the moment the two stars, along with popular South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, arrived for the show and descended upon the stairs to wave to their fans on the balcony, their fans caused frenzy on social media channels such as Twitter and TikTok, causing both Manobal and Kim to become the most-tweeted about acts within hours, accruing millions of tweets each.

Related Galleries

On Twitter, Blinks, as Blackpink fans are known, used hashtags such as #LisaxCeline and #LisaatCelinePFW22, causing it to skyrocket to the most popular hashtags within the last 24 hours. On TikTok, the hashtag #LisaCeline has accumulated more than 60 million views.

Meanwhile for Kim, BTS fans, known as Army, also made a splash on social media, as the hashtag #TaehyungxCeline garnered millions of tweets on Twitter, while the same hashtag on TikTok accrued more than 14 million views.

@enfntsterribles

#Taehyung aka V at the #Celine Men Spring Summer 2023 runway show in Paris! #pfw #TAEHYUNGXCELINE #TaehyungInParis #taehyungfrench

♬ Run BTS – BTS

Both Manobal and Kim are the most-followed members of their respective groups, Blackpink and BTS, both of which are known for being two of the most popular and influential bands in the world.

Manobal is a brand ambassador for Celine, working closely with its creative director Slimane since 2019. In the last year, she fronted the campaign for the brand’s haute parfumerie collection and made her runway debut for the label’s summer 2022 show in Nice, France.

Kim is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, along with his bandmates Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and RM. The group were named as ambassadors in April 2021.

READ MORE HERE:

See Stars on the Front Row at Celine Men’s Spring 2023

BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lisa Cause Chaos at Celine

Celine Men’s Spring 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa Makes Runway Debut with Celine

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Hot Summer Bags

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

TikTok, Twitter Erupts for BTS Kim

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad