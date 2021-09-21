×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

BTS Looks to Sustainable Fashion for Appearance at U.N. Headquarters

The South Korean boy band made a speech at the U.N. Headquarters and performed their latest hit single.

BTS
BTS performs "Permission to Dance" outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. United Nations/YouTube

BTS is back at the United Nations.

Three years since the most popular K-pop boy band in the world made a splash at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, BTS returned to accompany President Moon Jae-in of South Korea on Monday ahead of the opening of the 76th annual General Assembly.

The president tapped the seven-member group, which consists of RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V, to be the U.N.’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture for the Republic of Korea and help encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each member of BTS wore custom suits made by RE;CODE, a sustainable label based in Korea.

“This suit design aims to support sustainable fashion and it is particularly designed for BTS’ speech at [the] United Nations,” the brand said on its official Instagram account.

Related Galleries

Additionally, they all wore rainbow crystal Swarovski pins representing the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals.

In their seven-minute speech, the group, who stated they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, highlighted the importance of getting the vaccine and praised young people all over the world for their resiliency during the pandemic, stating that they are not a “lost generation” because of this.

ADDS IDS - Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, from left, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope appear at the United Nations meeting on Sustainable Development Goals during the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (John Angelillo/Pool Photo via AP)
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, from left, V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and J-Hope appear at the United Nations meeting. AP

“I’ve heard that people in their teens and 20s today are being referred to as COVID’s lost generation,” said RM, born Kim Nam-joon, the group’s leader. “But I think it’s a stretch to say they’re lost just because the path they tread can’t be seen by grown-up eyes.”

“Instead of the ‘lost generation,’ a more appropriate name would be the ‘welcome generation’ because instead of fearing change, this generation says ‘welcome’ and keeps forging ahead,” said Jin, born Kim Seok-jin.

Over the weekend, the group made a video where they danced and sang their way through the U.N. Headquarters, performing their latest hit single “Permission to Dance,” which is the band’s third English-language single. Their first two, “Dynamite” and “Butter,” became worldwide sensations, breaking the record for most views for a music video within 24 hours on YouTube.

BTS then made stops around New York City, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where RM made another speech at an event celebrating artisans of Korea.

They also met up with Megan Thee Stallion, who recently collaborated with them to create a remixed version of “Butter,” which was released a few weeks ago. The rapper uploaded selfies of herself and the band on her Instagram account. “It’s Thee HotGirl Coach and BTS 😛,” she captioned it.

During their appearance, which was broadcast on the U.N.’s official YouTube channel, BTS raked in over one million views as they took the podium. Their large legions of fans, known as Army, flooded the comments immediately.

In the last few years, members of BTS have become heavily involved in the fashion world, wearing brands like Gucci, Chanel, Prada and Balenciaga. In April, Louis Vuitton tapped the boy band to be its latest brand ambassadors.

“I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton,” Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director at Vuitton, said in a statement. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership, which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

In a statement, BTS returned the sentiment: “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh.”

In July, the French fashion house released a short film promoting Abloh’s fall 2021 collection, featuring all seven BTS members.

READ MORE HERE:

BTS Will Model Louis Vuitton Men’s Wear in Spin-off Film: EXCLUSIVE

BTS and McDonald’s Team on Two Fashion Collections

Louis Vuitton Taps BTS as House Ambassadors

The High-Fashion Moments in BTS’ ‘MTV: Unplugged’ Performance 

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

BTS at United Nations Headquarters NYC:

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad