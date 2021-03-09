LONDON — Buckingham Palace on Tuesday responded to comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying the family was “saddened” to hear about the couple’s challenging experiences over the past few years, and vowing to address accusations of racism by a member of the royal family.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the palace said in a short statement. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement went on to say that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son, Archie, will “always be much loved family members.”

As reported, the main points to come out of the interview were Markle’s allegations of a racist comment made to Prince Harry by a member of the royal family before they were married; Markle’s statement that she was on the verge of suicide, but was refused help after joining the royal family, and her claim that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, made her cry during a spat the two had ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry regarding Princess Charlotte’s flowergirl dress.

The British press had previously reported that it was Markle who made Middleton cry about the dress.

During the interview, Prince Harry said he felt “let down” by his father Prince Charles, although the couple’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II remains on good terms. He also said that in the first quarter of 2020 his family “literally cut me off financially.” The couple also revealed they’ll be having a baby girl later this year.

The British press continued to cover the story on Tuesday, criticizing and praising Prince Harry, Markle and the royal family; offering up analysis about how the family should respond to the comments made during the interview; speculating about what the couple’s future might look like, and whether the time has come for the royals to update the way they live and work.