International guests descended upon the sea-horse-shaped island in Dubai, home to the beachside Bulgari Hotel and Resort, to celebrate the unveiling of the jeweler’s newest pillar collection, Fiorever, last weekend.

The hotel’s white sand beach was draped in flowers and sparkling white lights, an homage to the floral collection, whose name is a combination of Italian word “fiore,” or flower in Italian, and forever. Botanical sculptor Azuma Makoto created a large spherical floral sculpture inside a giant box, which opened in a dramatic unveiling of both the collection as well as its new ambassador, Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. Bulgari chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin introduced Corberó and shared a preview of the campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti on the streets of Rome.

Babin said the brand likes to choose ambassadors that are not necessarily already superstars, but up-and-coming names “that speak to the a new generation.”

Fellow Bulgari brand ambassadors Lady Kitty Spencer, Hikari Mori and Nadine Nassib Njeim also flew in to Dubai to celebrate.

Corberó remarked Dubai was the perfect setting for the party. “This collection is all about diamonds, the most luxurious stone, and Dubai is one of the most luxurious places.”