×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global Accessories Ambassador

Liu joins Zedaya, Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shu Qi as ambassadors of the brand.

Bulgari has named Liu Wen as
Bulgari has named Liu Wen as the global accessories ambassador. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Chinese model Liu Wen has been named a Bulgari global accessories ambassador.

Liu will be the face of the brand’s leather goods, eyewear and accessories products. The announcement post on Weibo received more than 850 comments and 5,000 likes.

Bulgari has previously enlisted Blackpink singer Lisa Manoban, American actress Zedaya, Anne Hathaway, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Chinese actress Shu Qi as ambassadors of the brand.

Liu appears in Bulgari’s latest campaign, “Made in Eden.” She is shown carrying the brand’s Serpenti Cabochon handbag as well as handbags from the Serpenti Forever collection.

In May, Liu was named Bulgari Parfums’ Asia-Pacific regional ambassador in a campaign called “Anything Is Possible” for Rose Goldea Blossom Delight eau de parfum.

With 26 million followers on Weibo, the 34-year-old model has worked with luxury brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Tods and Net-a-porter.

Related Galleries

Bulgari has named Liu Wen as the global accessories ambassador
Bulgari has named Liu Wen as the global accessories ambassador. Courtesy

Nicknamed “big sister” by Chinese netizens, Liu is a safe bet compared to previous Bulgari ambassadors Deng Lun and Kris Wu.

In March, Chinese actor Deng was fined 106 million renminbi, or $16.6 million, for collected taxes, late fees and fines for tax evasion between 2019 and 2020. Brands cut ties with him after news broke. Apart from Bulgari, Deng was the face of L’Oréal and Roger Vivier at the time. He also previously worked closely with brands like Zegna and Gucci.

Last July, after alleged rape allegations, Bulgari broke ties with the Chinese-Canadian star Wu. Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Porsche, Lancôme and L’Oréal followed suit.

Shortly after that, Bulgari appointed Chinese actor Yang Yang as its new spokesperson. The 30-year-old actor is known for his roles in the Chinese drama “Love O2O” and “The Dream of Red Mansions.”

FOR MORE, SEE:

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino at Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Bulgari China Ambassador Deng Lun Fined $16.6 Million for Tax Evasion

Kris Wu Formally Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Hot Summer Bags

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad