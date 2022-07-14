Bulgari Names Liu Wen as Global Accessories Ambassador

SHANGHAI — Chinese model Liu Wen has been named a Bulgari global accessories ambassador.

Liu will be the face of the brand’s leather goods, eyewear and accessories products. The announcement post on Weibo received more than 850 comments and 5,000 likes.

Bulgari has previously enlisted Blackpink singer Lisa Manoban, American actress Zedaya, Anne Hathaway, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Chinese actress Shu Qi as ambassadors of the brand.

Liu appears in Bulgari’s latest campaign, “Made in Eden.” She is shown carrying the brand’s Serpenti Cabochon handbag as well as handbags from the Serpenti Forever collection.

In May, Liu was named Bulgari Parfums’ Asia-Pacific regional ambassador in a campaign called “Anything Is Possible” for Rose Goldea Blossom Delight eau de parfum.

With 26 million followers on Weibo, the 34-year-old model has worked with luxury brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Tods and Net-a-porter.

Nicknamed “big sister” by Chinese netizens, Liu is a safe bet compared to previous Bulgari ambassadors Deng Lun and Kris Wu.

In March, Chinese actor Deng was fined 106 million renminbi, or $16.6 million, for collected taxes, late fees and fines for tax evasion between 2019 and 2020. Brands cut ties with him after news broke. Apart from Bulgari, Deng was the face of L’Oréal and Roger Vivier at the time. He also previously worked closely with brands like Zegna and Gucci.

Last July, after alleged rape allegations, Bulgari broke ties with the Chinese-Canadian star Wu. Brands such as Louis Vuitton, Porsche, Lancôme and L’Oréal followed suit.

Shortly after that, Bulgari appointed Chinese actor Yang Yang as its new spokesperson. The 30-year-old actor is known for his roles in the Chinese drama “Love O2O” and “The Dream of Red Mansions.”

