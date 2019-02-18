BULGARI DONATES: Bulgari is again stepping forward to restore a Roman landmark.

The Italian jewelry firm, headquartered in the Italian capital, is donating 500,000 euros to develop the archeological site of the Area Sacra in Largo Argentina, which will be accessible and regularly open to visits for the first time.

The sum will be added to the remaining 485,594 euros of the funds allocated for the restoration of the Spanish Steps as per the agreement signed by Bulgari in 2014 in which it was established that any remaining funds would be allocated to projects preserving the cultural heritage of the city. At the time, Bulgari revealed it planned to support the restoration of the Spanish Steps and pledged to donate 1.5 million euros.

“We are very proud of this further gift to the Eternal City: after the restoration of the Spanish Steps, which have always been a meeting point for Romans and tourists, we will enhance another site at the center of the social and spiritual life of the ancient capital,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, chief executive officer of the Bulgari Group. “Visitors will at last be able to admire beautiful and important remains from close quarters, in a square surrounded by Renaissance and medieval buildings. A cultural breadth that only a city such as Rome can offer the world.”

The completion of the works, which will see the building and installation of walkways that will make it possible to explore the area safely, and the creation of a museum and public services, is expected in mid-2021.

The area is the largest complex from the Republican period. It hosts four Roman temples ranging from the fourth to the second centuries B.C. and includes the tuff base of Pompey’s Curia where Julius Caesar was assassinated on March 15 in 44 B.C.

“Rome, the capital of history and contemporary life, will be able to enjoy once again one of the most loved archaeological sites in the heart of the city, thanks to Bulgari,” said Virginia Raggi, mayor of Rome, adding that the goal is to increase the access to cultural sites in the city.

Bulgari is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.