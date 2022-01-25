Bulgari’s New Ambassador is a Rising Music Director To Watch

MAESTRO O’CLOCK: Bulgari has tapped Lorenzo Viotti as its new global ambassador for watches.

The rising music director will support the jewelry house’s activities and aim to help raise the brand’s awareness, joining fellow conductor and ambassador Beatrice Venezi.

Born in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1990, Viotti is among a new generation of talents in classical music. The Millennial orchestra conductor is among those reshaping the traditional image of a “maestro” by sharing on social media not only his work but also a wide range of music styles, as well as his passion for wellness and all things sporty. His fresh image has already caught the attention of luxury brands including Valentino, which often dresses him for concerts.

Born in an Italian family and son of the late music conductor Marcello Viotti, the conductor has been music director of the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Lisbon and is chief conductor-designate of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra in Amsterdam.

Bulgari Group’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin underscored that Viotti “embodies the boldness of our identity so perfectly well.”

“Like our watchmaking craftsmanship, Lorenzo [Viotti] fuses an Italian soul with a Swiss rigor. Time is the rhythm of music, we are proud to mark his talent with our timepieces, from chiming watches to Octo Finissimo world record saga, and the coolest BB Aluminium. Together with Beatrice Venezi, Bulgari Horlogerie has created a unique and young artistic dream team to convey its beauty and creativity,” Babin said.

Viotti highlighted that Bulgari’s “artistic vision of the future, and respect for traditions are two elements of time that I respect a lot and try every day to practice in my art.”

Viotti has already earned several accolades during his career. In 2012, at only 22, he received the first prize at the Cadaqués Orchestra International Conducting Competition. Three years later, he won the Nestlé and Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award, and, the following year, the conducting competition of the MDR Sinfonieorchester. In 2017, he was named “Newcomer of the Year” at the International Opera Award.

Viotti will soon head to Milan, where he is expected to conduct concerts at the iconic La Scala theater from Feb. 24 to 27.

As an ambassador of Bulgari, Viotti joins high-profile names including Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Blackpink’s Lisa, Shu Qi and Vittoria Ceretti, to name a few.