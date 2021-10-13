Bulgari Opening Second U.S. Hotel in L.A.

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts has announced its second U.S. hotel will be in Los Angeles, opening in 2025.

Set in the Santa Monica Mountains, with 33 acres of hillside park in Benedict Canyon, the property will feature 58 rooms and suites, eight private residences and the signature Bulgari restaurant, Niko Romito.

Formerly known as The Retreat, the hotel will also have a 10,000-square-foot spa, a gym, a movie theater and an exclusive eight-seat sushi bar.

Bold-faced guests will appreciate that many of the rooms will be in secluded bungalows scattered around the property, and the residences will range in size from 12,000 to 48,000 square feet, each with private land of at least 1 acre and as large as 5.

The hotel will follow the Miami opening in 2024, becoming the 12th property in the Bulgari brand portfolio.