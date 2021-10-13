×
Bulgari Opening Second U.S. Hotel in L.A.

The hillside property was formerly known as The Retreat.

Bulgari is opening a hotel in
Bulgari is opening a hotel in L.A. Courtesy

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts has announced its second U.S. hotel will be in Los Angeles, opening in 2025.

Set in the Santa Monica Mountains, with 33 acres of hillside park in Benedict Canyon, the property will feature 58 rooms and suites, eight private residences and the signature Bulgari restaurant, Niko Romito.

Formerly known as The Retreat, the hotel will also have a 10,000-square-foot spa, a gym, a movie theater and an exclusive eight-seat sushi bar.

Bold-faced guests will appreciate that many of the rooms will be in secluded bungalows scattered around the property, and the residences will range in size from 12,000 to 48,000 square feet, each with private land of at least 1 acre and as large as 5.

The hotel will follow the Miami opening in 2024, becoming the 12th property in the Bulgari brand portfolio.

South African design firm Studio Saota and Milanese architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, which designed all the other Bulgari Hotels projects, will be responsible for the contemporary look of the hotel buildings inside and out. Award-winning Swiss landscape architect firm ENEA, known for its work on the Tree Museum as well as design of the Bulgari Hotel Beijing garden, will create the LEED-certified outdoor environment, preserving old-growth trees and adding an estimated 1,000 new mature trees.

Bulgari’s chief executive officer Jean-Christophe Babin said in a release: “We are extremely happy and proud to announce the signing of definitive agreements to develop the new Bulgari Resort in Los Angeles, the capital of cinema and art, which has always been a major Bulgari inspiration from the time of Liz Taylor to the most recent Academy Awards. The Bulgari gem represents an extraordinary achievement for the brand to establish in such a key destination for the luxury industry. Following the signing of Bulgari Hotel Miami Beach, we are excited to expand into the US market providing our remarkable Roman jeweler hospitality experience.”

Bulgari Resort Los Angeles’ developer Gary Safady added, “We are delighted to partner with Bulgari Hotels & Resorts to bring the most sophisticated and luxurious retreat to Los Angeles. Bulgari is the epitome of luxury lifestyle and we look forward to creating an unparalleled experience of indoor/outdoor living through our enclave of suites, bungalows and private homes that truly embrace and support the surrounding environment and wildlife. The eight extraordinary private estates will be available for sale in the near future.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the City of Los Angeles, the surrounding community and the environment, we will be supporting several nonprofit initiatives in Los Angeles, including but not limited to, a seven-figure contribution as part of our effort to ensure this project continues its focus of using business as a force for good.”

The luxury brand hospitality market is heating up in Southern California. The Bulgari announcement follows the news that LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is planning a Cheval Blanc Hotel on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Four new Bulgari Hotels are due to open between 2021 and 2023, in Paris, Rome, Moscow and Tokyo.

