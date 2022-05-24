Bulgari Taps Anne Hathaway as New Ambassador

Anne Hathaway has been named Bulgari’s newest ambassador.

On Tuesday, Bulgari released its latest campaign, called “Unexpected Wonders,” featuring the actress alongside Zendaya, another spokesperson for the brand, as the two wander around a sumptuous palazzo wearing different statement pieces by Bulgari with the two stars taking turns narrating the video.

The campaign was shot in Rome and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the award-winning filmmaker behind “La Grande Bellezza.”

Hathaway made her debut as an ambassador during the Cannes Film Festival last week, where she wore a custom white sequined column gown by Armani Privé paired with Bulgari’s Mediterranean Reverie necklace and a matching sapphire ring from the brand’s high jewelry collection. She was styled by Erin Walsh.

Besides the Oscar-winning actress and Zendaya, Bulgari’s new media campaign will include Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban, Chinese actress Shu Qi and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, all of whom will present Bulgari’s jewelry and watch collections.

In the images, Hathaway is wearing pieces from the brand’s classic Serpenti range as well as jewelry and watches from the Divas’ Dream collection. Zendaya is shown wearing pieces from the B.Zero1 and BB collection, while Chopra Jonas dons pieces from both the high jewelry and Serpenti collections. Manoban, known professionally as Lisa, wears necklaces and rings from the B.Zero1 and Divas Dream collections.

Zendaya for Bulgari Dan Jackson/Courtesy of Bulgari

Hathaway and Zendaya were photographed by Dan Jackson while Lisa and Chopra Jonas were shot by Chris Colls.

Zendaya and Lisa have been ambassadors for Bulgari since 2020, while Chopra Jonas was named one last year. Qi has been a longtime spokesperson for the brand.

Blackpink’s Lisa for Bulgari Chris Colls/Courtesy of Bulgari

Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Bulgari Chris Colls/Courtesy of Bulgari

