Bumble celebrated its “most inspiring New Yorkers” campaign on Thursday evening with a dinner at Studio Ten ​at Industria, recognizing notables from Bumble Date, Bumble Bizz and Bumble BFF.

The list includes the likes of Brett Heyman, Misha Nonoo, Jillian Mercado, Laurence Chandler and Joshua Cooper of Rochambeau, Nell Diamond of Hill House Home, Amirah Kassem of Flour Shop, Meredith Melling of La Ligne, Julie Anne Quay of VFiles, Selby Drummond of SnapChat and celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks. Images of the campaign stars, blown to larger-than-life scale, decorated the Thursday event.

The campaign has been rolled out throughout New York since the beginning of the month and has popped up in more than 500 outdoor spaces, including subway stations and building murals.

Thursday’s party was hosted by Bumble’s heads of creative Erin and Sara Foster and Bumble chief brand officer Alex Williamson.

