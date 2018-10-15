WHILE IT’S HOT: Riccardo Tisci has a million retail tricks up his monogrammed sleeve, including a new sales strategy of monthly product drops that will sell exclusively through Burberry’s social media and mobile messaging apps.

Taking a page out of streetwear’s book, Burberry will be launching monthly product releases on the 17th of every month to get consumers excited and keep products fresh.

The first release of these monthly drops is called “B Series,” and will be available for 24 hours starting at 12 p.m. U.K. time on Wednesday. The merchandise will be sold exclusively through the brand’s Instagram, WeChat, Line and Kakao, the latter of which are popular mobile messaging platforms in Asia.

The first capsule consists of a unisex white T-shirt and jersey sweatshirt featuring Burberry’s new TB monogram in red. The logo was revealed in August on Tisci’s Instagram Stories and has been designed by the British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville.

In September, ahead of Tisci’s debut show as Burberry’s chief creative officer during London Fashion Week, the brand released a surprise product drop from B Series. The T-shirts, which retailed at $390, and hoodies also appeared on Tisci’s Instagram Stories, worn by celebrities such as Lily James, Chris Lee and Rihanna.