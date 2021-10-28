×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Business

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Business

Loro Piana Names New CEO

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively on Goat

The sneakers launching on Nov. 1 are the latest exclusive by Goat for a luxury brand.

Burberry Arthur Sneaker
Goat is Burberry's exclusive partner to launch the new Arthur sneaker. Courtesy Photo

Burberry and Goat are partnering to launch the brand’s Arthur sneaker exclusively on the platform on Nov. 1.

The Arthur sneaker made its debut in 2019 and was Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s first sneaker for the London-based luxury brand. It combines Burberry’s British maritime history with a modern streetwear aesthetic.

Burberry and Goat are launching the style in eight colorways, and it will be supported by a visual campaign shot by Los Angeles-based photographer Aidan Cullen and featuring model Isabella Manderson and musician Jean Dawson.

Coinciding with the launch, Tisci is fronting one of the covers of the fifth and latest issue of Greatest, Goat’s biannual magazine. It will also feature Tisci in his Burberry collection.

Goat has partnered with luxury fashion brands and contemporary labels on exclusive launches in the past, including Versace, Chloé and McQ. Versace selected the sneaker resale and fashion platform in 2018 as the only third-party platform to sell its Chain Reaction sneakers, and the next year, Chloé launched its Sonnie sneaker through Goat.

The platform started selling apparel in 2019 with McQ as its exclusive launch partner. Since then, Goat debuted two ad campaigns centered on fashion and apparel, and has received investment from entities such as Groupe Artémis. This year, the company raised $195 million in Series F funding which raised its valuation to $3.7 billion. The company also invested in resale website Grailed in September.

Meanwhile, Burberry recently launched its first digital product — an NFT vinyl toy called Sharky Boy on Blanko’s open world multiplayer game Block Party — and named Jonathan Akeroyd chief executive officer. Akeroyd joined Burberry from Versace and he also worked at Alexander McQueen and Harrods.

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad