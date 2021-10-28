Burberry to Launch Arthur Sneaker Exclusively on Goat

Burberry and Goat are partnering to launch the brand’s Arthur sneaker exclusively on the platform on Nov. 1.

The Arthur sneaker made its debut in 2019 and was Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s first sneaker for the London-based luxury brand. It combines Burberry’s British maritime history with a modern streetwear aesthetic.

Burberry and Goat are launching the style in eight colorways, and it will be supported by a visual campaign shot by Los Angeles-based photographer Aidan Cullen and featuring model Isabella Manderson and musician Jean Dawson.

Coinciding with the launch, Tisci is fronting one of the covers of the fifth and latest issue of Greatest, Goat’s biannual magazine. It will also feature Tisci in his Burberry collection.

Goat has partnered with luxury fashion brands and contemporary labels on exclusive launches in the past, including Versace, Chloé and McQ. Versace selected the sneaker resale and fashion platform in 2018 as the only third-party platform to sell its Chain Reaction sneakers, and the next year, Chloé launched its Sonnie sneaker through Goat.

The platform started selling apparel in 2019 with McQ as its exclusive launch partner. Since then, Goat debuted two ad campaigns centered on fashion and apparel, and has received investment from entities such as Groupe Artémis. This year, the company raised $195 million in Series F funding which raised its valuation to $3.7 billion. The company also invested in resale website Grailed in September.

Meanwhile, Burberry recently launched its first digital product — an NFT vinyl toy called Sharky Boy on Blanko’s open world multiplayer game Block Party — and named Jonathan Akeroyd chief executive officer. Akeroyd joined Burberry from Versace and he also worked at Alexander McQueen and Harrods.