Burberry to Appoint First Chinese Ambassador in Two Years

Burberry will name the high-profile Chinese actor Chen Kun as its latest global brand ambassador, WWD has learned.

He is set to make an official appearance Tuesday with Burberry at the China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan Island, often known as the Hawaii of China, as well as being a duty-free shopping haven.

The brand is set to welcome Chen with a series of images of the actor, 47, wearing Burberry’s signature beige trench coat, shot in front of a mangrove conservation and restoration area on the island. The preservation actions are funded by Burberry, as part of the brand’s commitment to supporting global conservation efforts.

Having been at the top of the game for the past two decades, Chen has starred in a series of mega box office hits, as well as award-winning indie films. He also founded The Dome Studio with his close friend Zhou Xun, an ambassador for Chanel, and director Chen Guofu to continue to support young talents across the entertainment sector in China.

Chen Kun, Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. Courtesy of Burberry

In an interview with WWD, Chen said he is no stranger to Burberry. His relationship with the brand goes back to 2011 and he attended its fashion shows during the era of Christopher Bailey several times.

“Burberry is both classic and pioneering. I have had many memorable collaborations and stories with Burberry over the past decade or so. I have always admired Burberry for its timelessness and innovation, and I am inspired by its breakthroughs in classic heritage and modern fashion. I look forward to breaking boundaries and writing more stories together in the future with Burberry,” Chen said.

Chen Kun was interviewed after the Burberry Fall 2014 menswear show at Kensington Gardens in January 8, 2014, in London, England. David M. Benett

Chen’s appointment marks a milestone for the brand in the Chinese market, as he will become Burberry’s first global ambassador from China since the Xinjiang cotton debacle in March 2021.

The event led to former collaborators Zhou Dongyu and Song Weilong terminating their endorsement deals with the brand. Tencent’s popular video game “Honor of Kings” also canceled its virtual costume collaboration with Burberry at the time. It appears that Burberry is now no longer associated with the Better Cotton Initiative.

Burberry’s former Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey and Chen Kun. Dave M. Benett

But with China formally reopening to the world in January, it appears that the nation is looking to resume ties with the West and is ready to turn a page from the past.

Last month, Versace, another brand that got into China’s geopolitical storm for marking Hong Kong and Macau as separate entities from China on a controversial T-shirt design more than three years ago, tapped top singer Chris Lee as the brand’s latest ambassador.

Her trip to the brand’s Los Angeles show helped the brand gain a considerable amount of exposure on Chinese social media.