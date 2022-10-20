Building Blocks: Burberry Collaborates With Minecraft on a Special Game

LONDON — Game on for Burberry.

The luxury British brand has partnered with Minecraft, one of the bestselling video games with up to 140 million monthly active players across 20 platforms.

Burberry entered the gaming space in 2021 with Mythical Games and continued the collaboration for a second time this summer.

The in-game adventure by Burberry and Minecraft is called “Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond” and it will be released on Nov. 1, complete with a special capsule collection available for customers to shop digitally within the game and in stores at seven global locations. These include Spring Street, New York; Shenzhen Bay, China; Regent Street, London; Omotesando, Tokyo; Cheongdam-dong Seoul, South Korea; Taipei 101, Taiwan Area, China, and Siam Paragon in Thailand.

The brand’s subscribers in selected countries will get early access on Oct. 31 and a set of exclusive in-game accessories.

The video game is made up of pixelated building blocks. Courtesy of Burberry

This is Burberry’s first partnership with a gaming franchise. The video game is made up of pixelated building blocks for players to create their own world.

During Paris Fashion Week, Jonathan Anderson presented a series of pixelated-inspired T-shirts, trousers and hoodies at Loewe that nodded to the popular game.

Despite the big changes happening at Burberry, with Jonathan Akeroyd entering as the company’s new chief executive officer and the hiring of Daniel Lee as chief creative officer, the brand firmly continues to grow its digital business.