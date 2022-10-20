×
Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Building Blocks: Burberry Collaborates With Minecraft on a Special Game

This is Burberry’s first partnership with a gaming franchise.

The in-game adventure by Burberry and Minecraft is called ‘Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond’ that will be released on Nov. 1.
The in-game adventure by Burberry and Minecraft is called "Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond" that will be released on Nov. 1. Courtesy of Burberry

LONDON Game on for Burberry.

The luxury British brand has partnered with Minecraft, one of the bestselling video games with up to 140 million monthly active players across 20 platforms.

Burberry entered the gaming space in 2021 with Mythical Games and continued the collaboration for a second time this summer.

The in-game adventure by Burberry and Minecraft is called “Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond” and it will be released on Nov. 1, complete with a special capsule collection available for customers to shop digitally within the game and in stores at seven global locations. These include Spring Street, New York; Shenzhen Bay, China; Regent Street, London; Omotesando, Tokyo; Cheongdam-dong Seoul, South Korea; Taipei 101, Taiwan Area, China, and Siam Paragon in Thailand.

The brand’s subscribers in selected countries will get early access on Oct. 31 and a set of exclusive in-game accessories.

The video game is made up of pixelated building blocks
The video game is made up of pixelated building blocks. Courtesy of Burberry

This is Burberry’s first partnership with a gaming franchise. The video game is made up of pixelated building blocks for players to create their own world.

During Paris Fashion Week, Jonathan Anderson presented a series of pixelated-inspired T-shirts, trousers and hoodies at Loewe that nodded to the popular game.

Despite the big changes happening at Burberry, with Jonathan Akeroyd entering as the company’s new chief executive officer and the hiring of Daniel Lee as chief creative officer, the brand firmly continues to grow its digital business.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

