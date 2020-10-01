SUPPORTING STUDENTS: The New School’s Parsons School of Design has joined forces with Burberry to launch the Burberry Creative Arts Scholarship.

The five-year scholarship fund is meant to bolster students who are from historically underrepresented communities in art and design. The fund will assist a variety of graduate students who are enrolled in Parsons’ Architectural Design, Interior Design, Fashion Marketing and Communication and Strategic Design and Management programs.

The first round of scholarships will be given to students during the 2020-21 academic year, with funds going toward tuition and other related costs. Recipients will be focused on preparing to enter the job market or seeking full-time employment.

The scholarships are part of a global effort that Burberry has started to try to help improve diversity among the next generation of creative leaders. In addition to The New School, the scholarships are meant to provide equal access to creative arts programs at such other leading design schools as the Institut Francais de la Mode in Paris and Central Saint Martins in London.

Rachel Schreiber, executive dean of Parsons School of Design, said, “We simply cannot achieve our mission if we are not educating a student body that reflects the society in which we live, work and create. A diverse student body brings unique and robust experiences, perspectives and skills to our educational community, laying the foundation for new and exciting approaches to collaboration, innovation and creativity.”

Burberry’s chief people officer Erica Bourne said, “In order to truly diversify the talent we bring into this industry, we have to meaningfully commit to diversifying our talent pipeline. This starts before the workplace, in education.”