Burberry has opened the doors to a new store in Moscow, one of its key markets, within the luxury department store Gum.

The store, which is located next to the likes of Miu Miu and Chanel, spans two floors and is 9,700 square feet. It was designed to highlight the building’s original features such as groin vaults and paneled walls and also mirrors the minimalist retail design the brand introduced under Riccardo Tisci, with lots of beige interiors and sleek, marble furniture.

The space will stock the full men’s and women’s fall 2019 ranges, as well as the monogram range dubbed “Tempest,” the heritage trenchcoat collection, as well as the full accessories range, with highlights including bag styles such as the TB cross-body bag and a new iteration called the “Lola.”

To mark the opening, Burberry hosted a party for some 300 guests including the company’s chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti and Gum ceo Teimuraz Guguberidze. The event was held at Gum’s Demonstration Hall, which was decorated with a pair of two giant mirror unicorns for the occasion.

“Overlooking the iconic Red Square, the store is the latest expression of the Burberry in-store experience. Russia is an important market for Burberry and we are looking forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Marco Gentile, president of Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa at Burberry.