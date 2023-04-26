Burberry Designs Special Scarf With Highgrove Gardens Ahead of the Coronation

LONDON — The countdown to the coronation celebrations begin.

Burberry, a Royal Warrant holder, or official supplier to the British royal family, has partnered with Highgrove Gardens, the private residence of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, on a limited-edition scarf.

The organic silk print scarf features the architecture of the garden with silver birch and magnolia trees, as well as birds and dragonflies, wildflowers such as delphinium, yellow rattle, snowdrop, ox-eye daisy, early purple orchids and fritillary.

The collaboration is a token of shared values between Burberry and Highgrove Gardens with an emphasis on the environment, nature and craftsmanship — all of which the king has supported with his charity The Prince’s Trust.

The scarf is available to purchase from Burberry’s website and global stores, as well as Highgrove Gardens’ website and stores.

The Burberry and Highgrove Gardens scarf. Courtesy of Burberry

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, many British fashion brands and retailers joined the nation in mourning by temporarily shutting stores and postponing scheduled events, including London Fashion Week shows.

Burberry rescheduled its spring 2023 fashion show, which had been scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17, which would be Riccardo Tisci’s last show for the brand.

Burberry has held a warrant from Queen Elizabeth for trenches and weatherproof clothing since the 1950s. It holds another warrant from King Charles III for clothing.

In the wake of the queen’s death, Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said the late monarch “will forever be remembered with deep admiration, respect and affection by everyone at Burberry. We join the royal family in mourning her loss.”

More than 800 companies, in Britain and elsewhere, are Royal Warrant holders, supplying goods and services to the royals. Although these companies do not have to follow royal protocol and pause business, many of them made the decision to do so.