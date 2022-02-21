Burberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey

Burberry hosted a dinner on Friday night at the penthouse rooftop of its Rodeo Drive flagship in Beverly Hills to celebrate its in-store activation, “Animal Instinct,” amid Frieze Los Angeles.

It was a 40-person event, bringing out a young crowd of established and rising faces in fashion and entertainment, across music, television and film; there were Bella Hadid; Sydney Loren Bennett (known as Syd); Jacob Elordi; Lori Harvey; Sami Miro; Aleali May; Brent Faiyaz; Steve Lacy; Travis Bennett, and Camila Morrone. All were dressed in head-to-toe Burberry looks, courtesy of the luxury British house.

The VIPs posed for photographs in front of the first floor’s main installation, a tall, mirrored artwork adorned with speakers — an ode to one of the featured elements in chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s spring 2022 video presentation. They then made their way up to the terrace, where a cellist played throughout the dinner. The night’s menu presented a fruit-filled beet salad, choice of vegan cauliflower steak or bluefin tuna, followed by a berry mille-feuille dessert, paired with wine.

Those who wandered through the penthouse discovered the activation’s video display, a screening of the spring 2022 film playing on loop. In the clip, Tisci had Burberry models walk through five distinctive spaces: a sparkle-filled urban-meets-nature landscape, a cubic room enclosed with flattened trenchcoats, a hall of mirrors embellished with speakers, a hair-blowing wind tunnel and a darkly lit rave.

“For me, this presentation really represents the freedom of our imagination: how we dream of coming to life,” Tisci reveals in a piece of text shown at the start of the film.

The activation is up until March 7.