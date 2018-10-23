TO THE FINISH LINE: Craig Green, JW Anderson, Dior Homme, Martine Rose and Burberry have been shortlisted for the top prizes at The Fashion Awards, which will take place in London next month.

The British Fashion Council released the names during an event on Tuesday morning. The awards are held in partnership with Swarovski.

The 10 categories nod to designers and brands that have made strides over the past 12 months. Winners will be announced on Dec. 10 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Green, Anderson, Dior Homme, Martine Rose and Burberry are up for the top men’s wear prize, while Givenchy, Jonathan Anderson, Roksanda, Simone Rocha and Victoria Beckham have been nominated for the women’s wear one.

In the running for British emerging talent men’s wear, brands include Cottweiler, Art School, Kiko Kostadinov, Phoebe English and A-Cold-Wall.

Competing for British emerging talent in women’s wear, nominees include Matty Bovan, A.W.A.K.E., Rejina Pyo, Richard Quinn and Aries.

Other categories include accessories designer of the year, brand of the year, business leader, designer of the year, model of the year and urban luxe.

The Fashion Awards have added a new element to their awards, New Wave: Creatives. It will shine a light on inspiring international young talent. Some 100 finalists from across the industry working in hair and makeup, set design, social Media and styling will be feted at the event.