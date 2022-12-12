×
Burberry Taps Jun Ji-hyun for Festive Campaign

The South Korean brand ambassador showcases several ways to stylize the brand's signature trench and check pattern for the holiday season.

Jun Ji-hyun starring in Burberry festive campaign. Courtesy

Burberry has tapped famed South Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun to star in the brand’s festive campaign.

Standing against a black background, the Burberry brand ambassador since September showcased different ways to dress for the holiday season for different occasions.

Jun Ji-hyun starring in Burberry festive campaign Courtesy

She wore the brand’s signature beige trenchcoat with the equestrian knight patterns underneath a leather jacket. In the other images, she paired a cardigan knitted with cute animal motifs with a pair of sparking shoes and a metal-embellished TB shoulder bag, a look that might work for Christmas parties in Seoul.

Jun also sported a voluminous curly shearling coat on top of a waxed cotton jacket and a matching miniskirt. She completed the look with a pair of leather boots and a monogrammed shoulder bag.

Jun Ji-hyun starring in Burberry festive campaign. Courtesy

In the last image, Jun put on an oversize cashmere scarf with the equestrian knight design on top of her leather trench.

Jun rose to prominence across Asia with the romantic comedy film “My Sassy Girl” in 2001. Since then she has maintained a high-profile career. Her most notable projects include the Netflix zombie thriller “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” and “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan.”

