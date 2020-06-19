LONDON — As an effort to build bespoke plans to engage with consumers in China with more local activities, Burberry is releasing an exclusive collaboration on Pocket Bag with Chinese influencer Tao Liang, professionally known as Mr. Bags.

Designed in a beige and red colorway, some 100 limited-edition Pocket Bags will be sold exclusively via his WeChat mini-program on June 30.

“I am a huge fan of Riccardo Tisci’s design,” said Liang. “The Pocket Bag is truly love at first sight. I remember the first time I spotted the Pocket Bag, and I had a strong feeling that it would be a very popular handbag style among bag fans. I think our exclusive colorway Pocket Bags will be a huge success.”

The two parties collaborated in 2017 and released an exclusive batch of DK88 bags in a bright toffee colorway.

With more than nine million followers on Weibo and a dedicated fanbase on Wechat, Tao is known for helping brands including Dunhill, Givenchy, Tod’s and Longchamp to sell out limited-edition bags in China.

He expanded into the fine jewelry and watch market with a new vertical Mr. Jewelry & Watch last year, to duplicate his success with designer handbags in a much higher price point market.

