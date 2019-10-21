LONDON — Diving deeper into online gaming, Burberry on Monday unveiled B Bounce, its first such game outside of China.

In the game, players control a deer-shaped character dressed in one of three Thomas Burberry monogram puffer jackets, and attempt to make it bounce upwards between glass platforms to reach the moon. One can gain extra speed by collecting gold TB logos and drones along the way. Winners are awarded custom GIFs and virtual Burberry puffer jackets once they hit 500 meters and have a chance to obtain a real jacket from the new Burberry puffer collection for players in the U.K., U.S., Canada, China, Japan and Korea, when one reaches 15,00 meters.

“We have experimented with gaming in China, but B Bounce is our first playful extension into this format to entertain and connect with our new, younger consumers around the world,” said Mark Morris, senior vice president of digital commerce at Burberry. “We know that they are living in an increasingly gamified environment both online and offline and we are excited that they can join the Burberry community – and explore our new puffer collection – in this way.”

Burberry installed a supersized screen in its Regent Street flagship in London where customers can try their luck on B Bounce – against many virtual perils. Rachel Waller, vice president of digital marketing, explained that “you need to be careful, if you are hit by lightning and snow, you might fall down. It has British weather as we are a British brand.”