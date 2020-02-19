LONDON — Burberry has opened a new Centrefor Manufacturing Excellence in Castleford, the town in West Yorkshire, U.K. where its manufacturing site is located.

The new facility will provide training opportunities for Burberry’s manufacturing team, as well as locals looking to get into the industry — the ultimate aim being to use the site to nurture talent and “protect the artisanal skills that underpin Yorkshire’s textile community.”

The initiative was spearheaded in partnership with the U.K. Fashion and Textile Association.

“We have created some of our most iconic products in Castleford for over 50 years and firmly believe in investing in British fashion manufacturing through [such] programs,” said Lise Edwards-Warrener, vice president of internal manufacturing at Burberry.

The opening of the training facility is the latest in a series of sustainability initiatives by the British label. Earlier this week, the company hosted its second carbon-neutral show, having worked toward reducing its carbon emissions and offsetting the remaining impact through reforestation programs in Australia.