×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

The campaign features design codes from Riccardo Tisci’s tenure before he stepped down in September.

shakira burberry
Shakira in Burberry's festive campaign. Courtesy of Burberry

LONDON The festive period has begun at Burberry.

The luxury British brand unveiled Shakira and Burna Boy as the faces of their new campaign, “The Night Before,” shot and directed by Torso.

The campaign takes a surreal approach to ringing in the holiday season with a short film, where Burna Boy walks through soft snowfall in a quilted nova check jacket with black angel wings attached and a Santa-esque sack printed with the house’s signature print brimming with presents.

In the same clip, Shakira struts in a sheer tulle gown encrusted in crystals, as seen on Lila Moss at the 2022 Met Gala, with silverware and other objects flying around her.

Related Galleries

Burna Boy in Burberry’s festive campaign.

The campaign features design codes from former chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s tenure before he stepped down in September.

In May, Burberry reported record revenue and higher-than-expected profits in fiscal 2021-22 despite the lockdowns in China, war in Ukraine and rocketing inflation in the U.K.

Former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee was announced as Tisci’s successor and will debut his vision for the brand in 2023.

The Italian born designer revealed his plans to revive his eponymous namesake label on Instagram last week before the London premiere of Marvel’s superhero blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with actress Michaela Coel wearing his design, offering a hint at what’s to be expected in the near future.

“The first time I met Michaela, I immediately understood that she represents and expresses everything a woman means to me — freedom, beauty, a sense of adventure,” said Tisci.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad