Shakira and Burna Boy Heat Up Burberry’s Christmas Campaign

LONDON — The festive period has begun at Burberry.

The luxury British brand unveiled Shakira and Burna Boy as the faces of their new campaign, “The Night Before,” shot and directed by Torso.

The campaign takes a surreal approach to ringing in the holiday season with a short film, where Burna Boy walks through soft snowfall in a quilted nova check jacket with black angel wings attached and a Santa-esque sack printed with the house’s signature print brimming with presents.

In the same clip, Shakira struts in a sheer tulle gown encrusted in crystals, as seen on Lila Moss at the 2022 Met Gala, with silverware and other objects flying around her.

Burna Boy in Burberry ’s festive campaign.

The campaign features design codes from former chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s tenure before he stepped down in September.

In May, Burberry reported record revenue and higher-than-expected profits in fiscal 2021-22 despite the lockdowns in China, war in Ukraine and rocketing inflation in the U.K.

Former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee was announced as Tisci’s successor and will debut his vision for the brand in 2023.

The Italian born designer revealed his plans to revive his eponymous namesake label on Instagram last week before the London premiere of Marvel’s superhero blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with actress Michaela Coel wearing his design, offering a hint at what’s to be expected in the near future.

“The first time I met Michaela, I immediately understood that she represents and expresses everything a woman means to me — freedom, beauty, a sense of adventure,” said Tisci.