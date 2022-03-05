Burberry x Supreme Collaboration Confirmed

LONDON — Talk of a Burberry-Supreme tie-up has been swirling on social media since January, and now it’s set for takeoff.

The American rapper ASAP Nast confirmed the speculation with a post of himself on Instagram wearing a denim jacket and trousers in Burberry’s signature check pattern with both brands’ logos.

He tagged Supreme’s account, as well as that of Tremaine Emory, Supreme’s new creative director, who was appointed less than a month ago, and wrote: “We back let’s go!”

It’s unclear when the full collaboration will be released, although it’s likely Supreme will drop it on Thursday, the day before the Burberry fall 2022 ready-to-wear show in London. The company tends to release drops on a Thursday.

Following its high-profile 2017 collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the luxury world has been keen to embrace Supreme.

Last year alone, the street brand label released capsules with Emilio Pucci, Tiffany & Co. and Missoni. It has also teamed with Rimowa, Jean Paul Gaultier, Yohji Yamamoto and Junya Watanabe on additional collaborations.

Burberry is set to stage its fall runway show on Wednesday in London. The event will be the brand’s first runway show in front of a live audience in two years.

WWD has reached out to Burberry for comment.

