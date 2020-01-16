LONDON — Burberry will be traveling to Shanghai this spring to present its fall 2020 collection, as part of a dedicated program of activities geared toward engaging the Chinese market.

The collection will first be presented in London, as part of London Fashion Week in February. It will then travel to Shanghai, where Riccardo Tisci and his team will host another show on April 23, which will include new looks that will be exclusive to China.

Other initiatives include the launch of a dedicated Lunar New Year campaign, limited-edition capsule and a new online game to celebrate the year of the rat.

Later in 2020, Burberry will also partner with technology powerhouse Tencent to open a social retail store in Shenzhen Bay. The idea behind the new store concept will be to marry social media and retail and offer an in-store experience that will allow customers to “connect their social and online lives to their physical environments.”

“The show is the latest in a series of exciting events we have planned this year in China, one of our most important markets, as we set out on the next phase of our transformation,” said Burberry chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti. “Over the next 12 months we will be focusing our communications on the highest visibility touchpoints to deepen the emotional connection we are building with luxury consumers”

Tisci added that having spent his first year laying out the foundations and defining his identity for the house, he’s now ready to take his vision beyond London: “Doing a show in China is a first for me. It’s a country that has always been so supportive of me and the moment will be a culmination of everything the teams and I have been working toward since I first started. It will be a celebration of our collections and our new attitude in one of the most innovative and inspiring cities in the world,” he added.